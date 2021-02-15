Be Kind: Bucks County teens spread joy through dance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are spreading kindness through dance.Best friends, Kylie and Mary, both students at Council Rock High School, used to travel to nursing homes to perform ballet for the residents.Due to the pandemic, their live performances had to stop, but the girls got together for a zoom call with the Sunrise Nursing Home, in Abington, earlier this month.Kylie's sister Camryn also accompanied them on the piano.The girls call their group "Dancing in the Moment." Their goal is to bring happiness to those with memory loss.The teens say it's important to recognize that these individuals can still experience joy in the moment, and they want to be a part of it.