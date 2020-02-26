Route 202 reopens in Chalfont, Bucks County after 3-alarm fire

CHALFONT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters from several fire companies worked to put out hot spots after a large fire in Bucks County early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire broke out around 1 a.m. The fire led to the closure of Route 202 near Bristol Road in Chalfont.

All roads reopened around 5 a.m. after crews blocked traffic to run hoses from additional hydrants to access the fire on Industrial Drive.



At first, the fire reached two-alarms, but officials upgraded it to three after requesting more help following a roof collapse.

Bucks County officials said at least 75 fire personnel worked the scene. Fire crews from Montgomery County also assisted.

They said at least three business were destroyed in the fire, including an upholstery and embroidery business.

There were no reports of injuries.
