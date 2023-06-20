Missing 9-year-old boy pulled from Bucks County pond dies at hospital

Chopper 6 over search for missing boy in Bucks County pond on June 19, 2023.

NEW BRITAIN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old boy has died after he went missing near a pond in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Police were called to the pond located at Vaux and Hickory Roads just before 6 p.m. Monday in New Britain Borough.

The child's bike and a fishing pole were nearby when officers arrived, but police say the boy was nowhere to be found.

A dive team from Point Pleasant Fire Department responded and located the boy in the water. He was transported to Doylestown Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:01 p.m.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this traumatic time," said the Central Bucks Regional Police Department in a statement.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information or witnesses who saw the young boy at the pond is asked to contact Captain Robert Milligan at 215-345-4143.