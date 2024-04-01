Blake Deven missing: NC police, FBI searching for teen who may have vanished years ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a North Carolina boy who disappeared years ago.

Blake Julian Trenton Deven has not been seen in several years, according to family members.

On Wednesday, Fayetteville police and the FBI searched three locations for Deven as part of an investigation, police said.

This, as investigators conduct interviews in a separate Fayetteville police investigation.

Investigators also shared a photo of Deven, who is believed to have been taken in 2012. An age-progressed photo shows what he may look like today at age 17.

Police shared a photo of taken Blake in 2012 (Left) and an age-progressed photo (Right) showing what he may look like today at age 17.

Our sister station WTVD asked police when Deven was reported missing, but the department was unable to share any further information.

"Due to the unusual circumstances of his reported disappearance, the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit, which also investigates missing and endangered persons, is leading the investigation," FPD said in a news release.

Anyone with information concerning Blake's whereabouts is asked to please call the Fayetteville Police Department tip line at (910) 578-2697.