Bullets miss toddler, father shot in Philadelphia parking spot dispute

EMBED </>More Videos

Bullet misses toddler, dad shot in parking spot dispute. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 21, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A bullet missed a toddler by just inches when a car was shot up during a dispute over a parking spot in Philadelphia.

Police say the child's father was shot in the neck, but he was able to drive away.

The victim then crashed on A Street near Lippincott Street around 8 p.m. Thursday in West Kensington.

The 23-year old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

EMBED More News Videos

Police responded to a report of a car crash as reported during Action News at 11 on December 20, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsgunsgun violenceshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Flood Warning for Delaware Valley
Man arrested 39 years after Iowa teen's brutal murder
2 charged with staging fights between kids at facility for disabled
Woman apologizes after making fun of toddler's weight in social video
Teen charged with fatal beating of retired Delco postal worker
Eagles create shrine to Nick Foles in locker room
West Chester family decorates 62 Christmas trees in their home
Hustle and bustle of holiday travel begins
Show More
Messy morning commute around Philadelphia region
Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate
Car flips and crashes into Pa. Subway restaurant
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Trump's demand for wall pushes government closer to shutdown
More News