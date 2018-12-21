PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A bullet missed a toddler by just inches when a car was shot up during a dispute over a parking spot in Philadelphia.
Police say the child's father was shot in the neck, but he was able to drive away.
The victim then crashed on A Street near Lippincott Street around 8 p.m. Thursday in West Kensington.
The 23-year old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
Police are still looking for the gunman.
