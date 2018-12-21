EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4939886" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police responded to a report of a car crash as reported during Action News at 11 on December 20, 2018.

A bullet missed a toddler by just inches when a car was shot up during a dispute over a parking spot in Philadelphia.Police say the child's father was shot in the neck, but he was able to drive away.The victim then crashed on A Street near Lippincott Street around 8 p.m. Thursday in West Kensington.The 23-year old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.Police are still looking for the gunman.------