Group takes aim at Burger King commercial that contains a curse word

A conservative group is taking aim at Burger King over a curse word in one of their commercials."One Million Moms" objects to the use of what it calls the "d-word" in an ad for the fast-food giant.The ad shows people tasting a sandwich made using the "impossible burger", a popular plant-based meat substitute.A man tries the sandwich and says "damn, that's good".The advertisement has been online since August, when Burger King began selling the "impossible whopper" nationwide.One Million Moms posted their press release condemning the commercial Friday, calling it "offensive".The controversy comes a month after the same group campaigned for the Hallmark Channel to pull an ad for a wedding planning company that featured a same-sex couple.