Burglar uses combination to steal from Little Caesar's safe in Cedarbrook

CEDARBROOK (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for a burglar who apparently knew his way around a Little Caesar's pizza shop in the Cedarbrook section.

It happened on the 1500 block of Wadsworth Avenue just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the man entered the store using a key to the front door, then deactivated the alarm once inside.

From there he opened the safe using the combination, then stole $300 in cash.

The suspect then ran away on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

