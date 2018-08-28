CEDARBROOK (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are looking for a burglar who apparently knew his way around a Little Caesar's pizza shop in the Cedarbrook section.
It happened on the 1500 block of Wadsworth Avenue just before 7 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the man entered the store using a key to the front door, then deactivated the alarm once inside.
From there he opened the safe using the combination, then stole $300 in cash.
The suspect then ran away on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps