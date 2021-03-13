pedestrian killed

Police investigating fatal crash in Burlington Township, New Jersey

BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

It happened near the intersection of Sunset Road and Campus Drive around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a person was found lying near the intersection and pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word if the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

Police have not released any further details on the victim.
