Bus with 12 passengers on board caught in crossfire during Olney shootout, driver wounded

Driver shot after bus caught in crossfire in Philadelphia’s Olney section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bus with multiple passengers on board was caught in the crossfire of a Philadelphia shootout on Thursday morning.

Police say it all began with gunfire at 2nd and Ashdale streets in the Olney section of the city.

According to investigators, multiple shooters were involved and some 15 shots were fired.

The privately owned bus, with a dozen passengers aboard, was caught in the middle of the gun battle and the driver was shot.

That driver, a 56-year-old man, was able to make it about a mile before stopping at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the Logan section of the city.

He was shot in the torso and is in stable condition. No bus passengers were injured.

The bus was taking the passengers to a senior citizen center that caters to the Asian community.

Back at the scene of the shooting, police found a 32-year-old man who was shot in the head. Police say he is in extremely critical condition.

Meanwhile, a shooting victim later arrived at Temple University Hospital. Police believe that person was also wounded in the shootout.

No arrests have been made.

