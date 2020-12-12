Business owners turn to community for support as new Pa. restrictions, set to take effect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ryan Christopher's in Narberth, Montgomery County, is a very popular neighborhood spot.Located in the corner of Iona and Woodbine avenues, the staff says it's not a traditional setup for outdoor dining.That is why amid the new Pennsylvania restrictions, the restaurant is depending on the community for support."We're just going to have to push for more take out," said the owner, Michael Klaumenzer.Despite the hardships ahead, more than anything, they want the pandemic to end."I understand why, but it's still a hardship. We have families. It's Christmas time," said Kim Seeger, the manager.In Bryn Mawr at Fraschetta Restaurant on Lancaster Avenue, owner Rosemarie Tran says the same.But hopes, since the state government is imposing these restrictions, that they will receive support and help.Across the street from Fraschetta is Grove 121 woman's clothing shop, which has also been hit with restrictions as retail shops can only have 50% capacity inside.Sandy Edelstein, the owner, said, "The business part of me doesn't like it. But I've already sort of said to myself, 'this is how it's going to be, and I just got to get through this period.'"Edelstein says she agrees with Governor Wolf."Maybe it's not popular to say, 'I think he's doing the right thing.' I do think we have to do something. I think it's out of hand," she added.