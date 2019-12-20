Business

8-year-old Ryan Kaji tops YouTube top earners list, with $26 million this year alone

The richest YouTuber is an 8-year-old boy, according to Forbes.

Ryan Kaji made $26 million this year from his YouTube channel, Ryan's World.

Kaji started un-boxing toys on camera when he was just three years old, and he has since expanded his media empire to include experiments and educational toys. He also has contracts with Hulu and Nickelodeon.

He has amassed almost 23 million subscribers. According to Variety, his production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on YouTube trails him by $6 million. This is the second year Kaji topped the list of YouTube earners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessyoutubesocial superstarssocial mediau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Philadelphia explosion leaves two presumed dead
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
62 new charges filed against alleged gunman in Philadelphia standoff
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Wawa data breach: How you can protect yourself
Community Surprises School With Christmas Party
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored in Philadelphia
Show More
Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, joining GOP: Trump
Senate passes anti-robocalls bill, sending it to Trump
Woman arrested, man who threw baby at guard still sought: Police
Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree
2 killed, dozens hurt, in snow squall wreck on I-80
More TOP STORIES News