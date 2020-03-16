Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announces closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores

Governor Tom Wolf has announced that all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak."This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth," said Board Chairman Tim Holden.All stores in counties other than Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will remain open today according to normal operating hours and will open tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17 at regular opening times. Stores not normally open on Tuesdays will remain closed tomorrow. All stores and licensee service centers across Pennsylvania will close Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 PM and will remain closed until further notice.All stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, areas previously designated for aggressive COVID-19 mitigation efforts are closed after Monday, March 16.Officials say all sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will cease at 5:00 PM Monday.It's unclear when these stores will reopen, said officials.