Business

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announces closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores

Governor Tom Wolf has announced that all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth," said Board Chairman Tim Holden.

All stores in counties other than Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will remain open today according to normal operating hours and will open tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17 at regular opening times. Stores not normally open on Tuesdays will remain closed tomorrow. All stores and licensee service centers across Pennsylvania will close Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 PM and will remain closed until further notice.

All stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, areas previously designated for aggressive COVID-19 mitigation efforts are closed after Monday, March 16.

Officials say all sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will cease at 5:00 PM Monday.

It's unclear when these stores will reopen, said officials.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmontgomery countychester countydelaware countybucks countywinecoronavirusbeeralcohol
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia orders business, gov't closings to reduce COVID-19 spread
Latest coronavirus updates for the Philadelphia region
Governor extends COVID-19 shutdown across PA | LIVE
NJ reports 178 coronavirus cases as schools, restaurants, more to close
Del. limits restaurants to take-out, delivery; bans gatherings of 50+ people
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
SEPTA's Regional Rail Line operating on Winter Storm schedule
Show More
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Dow dives 2,997 points on fears virus will cause recession
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents
Things to do with kids at home to pass the time
Museum of the American Revolution offering virtual tours, online classes
More TOP STORIES News