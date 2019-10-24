gender identity

Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers

Always sanitary products will be taking a symbol off of its packaging to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary customers.

The brand's parent company Procter and Gamble announced it will redesign its pad products by removing the Venus symbol which has historically represented the female sex.

Transgender activists have publicly urged the company to take off the symbol of gender arguing that not all people who menstruate are women and that not all women menstruate.

Procter & Gamble has not said when the design change will happen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstransgenderbusinessgender identitywomen's health
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GENDER IDENTITY
Mattel launching new gender-inclusive doll line
Sam Smith announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them'
PHL hosting job fair for transgender people in Center City
California school district stops teacher from handing out 'gender unicorn' sheet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after collision on Route 30 in Chester County: Police
Fletcher Cox allegedly uses shotgun to thwart intruder
Second suspect being questioned in death of 2-year-old girl
Bensalem man arrested after trying to sell loaded AR-style rifle, police say
Soccer star Alex Morgan announces she's pregnant
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
Show More
All clear given at Penn State Abington, campus reopens after possible threat
9 students receive $1,000 for academic improvement
Would-be robber locked in store accused of 2nd armed robbery
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
More TOP STORIES News