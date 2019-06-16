Business

Amazon recalling 377,000 space heaters for reports of fires, burn injuries

Online retail giant Amazon is pulling 377,000 space heaters after several reports of fires and burn injuries.

The recall impacts the AmazonBasics 1500 watt ceramic heaters that come in both silver and black.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received at least 25 reports of the units overheating, burning or sparking flames.

It was sold online between October 2017 through this past March.

Owners can send it back for a full refund.
