AMAZON

Amazon to sell, ship full-size Christmas trees

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon to sell, ship Christmas trees. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on September 12, 2018.

Watch out for the 7-foot box on the doorstep. Amazon plans to sell and ship fresh, full-size Christmas trees this year.

But a live tree is no paperback book. Amazon says the trees, including Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines, will be bound and shipped without water in the usual sort of box. They'll go on sale in November and be sent within 10 days of being cut. Amazon says they should survive the shipping fine.

But will people buy a Christmas tree sight unseen? Tim O'Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, said choosing trees and hauling them home is part of the fun. The association estimates that only about 1 to 2 percent of the 27 million real Christmas trees purchased last year were bought online.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldamazonchristmaschristmas treebusiness
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AMAZON
Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
What's the Deal: Bargain-busting back to school shopping hacks
Amazon looking to fill 200+ work-from-home positions
More amazon
BUSINESS
Les Moonves departs CBS as new sexual misconduct allegations emerge
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
More Business
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, shifts south
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
2 small earthquakes hit Berks County
Apparent murder-suicide in Upper Gwynedd Twp.
Teen dies after being shot inside Frankford restaurant
Police: Vehicle found in Olney hit-and-run that left girl, 9, injured
Pope summons bishops for abuse prevention summit
Police: Suspect may have chased victim in Philadelphia shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
AAA: Florence will likely cause spike in East Coast gas prices
Amtrak modifying service due to Hurricane Florence
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Teens rob store after clerk collapses from heart attack, police say
More News