Business

Beer tax goes into effect in Pennsylvania

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new beer tax across Pennsylvania just went into effect. The "use tax" on state breweries went into effect Tuesday and the added cost could pour onto customers and impact local establishments' bottom lines.

"There's an extra 2 percent we're going to have to pay on every drop of beer that we pour," said Tom Baker, owner of Bar Hygee in Philadelphia's Fairmount section.

It's technically a 1.5% percent tax on the brewer and in Philadelphia, it's 2%.

Right now, Bar Hygee and Brewery Technee in Fairmount does not intend to pour that added cost onto its customers.

"What this tax has done... more sooner than later well think we should raise our prices to cover this tax," said Baker

At Love City Brewery in Spring Garden, a pint of Love City Lager was once $4, but it will now cost $4.40.

"We've had to pass different tax onto the consumer, which does increase our prices slightly," said co-founder of Love City Brewing Melissa Walter

"It's not a huge difference or something we wanted to do, but unfortunately the customer is paying a little more now," she says.

Breweries already pay a tax on the production to Pennsylvania and federal government, a sales tax, and those in the Philadelphia, a liquor tax to the city and now this.

"We'll still continue to go out and drink beers, especially local beers, but I do worry about the long term effect on these local breweries," said customer Brian Safford. "And it's kind of what's next? That's scary for everybody."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspennsylvania newspennsylvaniabeer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accused child rapist on the run after being released from NJ jail
Philly neighborhood plagued with drug sales, drug use, prostitution
2,000-plus attend funeral for vet with no immediate family
First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
2 Philadelphia sanitation workers fired for illegal dumping
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Center City
Surveillance video captures woman taking from tip jar at pizzeria
Show More
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
Iceberg larger than Los Angeles breaks off Antarctic shelf
1 year away: Facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Montgomery County preserves family farm near Blue Route
More TOP STORIES News