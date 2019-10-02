Beer tax goes into effect in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new beer tax across Pennsylvania just went into effect. The "use tax" on state breweries went into effect Tuesday and the added cost could pour onto customers and impact local establishments' bottom lines."There's an extra 2 percent we're going to have to pay on every drop of beer that we pour," said Tom Baker, owner of Bar Hygee in Philadelphia's Fairmount section.It's technically a 1.5% percent tax on the brewer and in Philadelphia, it's 2%.Right now, Bar Hygee and Brewery Technee in Fairmount does not intend to pour that added cost onto its customers."What this tax has done... more sooner than later well think we should raise our prices to cover this tax," said BakerAt Love City Brewery in Spring Garden, a pint of Love City Lager was once $4, but it will now cost $4.40."We've had to pass different tax onto the consumer, which does increase our prices slightly," said co-founder of Love City Brewing Melissa Walter"It's not a huge difference or something we wanted to do, but unfortunately the customer is paying a little more now," she says.Breweries already pay a tax on the production to Pennsylvania and federal government, a sales tax, and those in the Philadelphia, a liquor tax to the city and now this."We'll still continue to go out and drink beers, especially local beers, but I do worry about the long term effect on these local breweries," said customer Brian Safford. "And it's kind of what's next? That's scary for everybody."