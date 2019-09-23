Business

New Eagles-themed beer 'Fly-PA' now on tap at Lincoln Financial Field, Goose Island Brewhouse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans can now enjoy a new custom beer at Lincoln Financial Field.

The dry-hopped juicy pale is called "Fly-PA" and was created in partnership with Anheuser-Busch and Goose Island Brewhouse Philadelphia.

The 5.2% ABV brew features notes of grapefruit, lemon and orange.

The beer is available at over 10 taps at the Linc and at Goose Island in Fishtown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphia newsaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglesbeer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 80 residents rescued from burning senior living center
AMBER ALERT: N.J. girl missing for 7 days as search continues
Hazmat situation at VA hospital in Philadelphia
Stolen school bus crashes into car, bursts into flames
Police searching for missing Philly woman who suffers from dementia
Stafford, Agnew lead Lions over Eagles 27-24
Emmys red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
Show More
NJ troopers approach car with guns drawn, find woman in labor
90-year-old woman dies after crash in Margate, New Jersey
Terror Behind the Walls returns with more scares and surprises
Police searching for missing Glenolden man
Suspicious devices found at Olney church
More TOP STORIES News