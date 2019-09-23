New Eagles-themed beer 'Fly-PA' now on tap at Lincoln Financial Field, Goose Island Brewhouse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans can now enjoy a new custom beer at Lincoln Financial Field.The dry-hopped juicy pale is called "Fly-PA" and was created in partnership with Anheuser-Busch and Goose Island Brewhouse Philadelphia.The 5.2% ABV brew features notes of grapefruit, lemon and orange.The beer is available at over 10 taps at the Linc and at Goose Island in Fishtown.