New Eagles-themed beer 'Fly-PA' now on tap at Lincoln Financial Field, Goose Island Brewhouse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans can now enjoy a new custom beer at Lincoln Financial Field.
The dry-hopped juicy pale is called "Fly-PA" and was created in partnership with Anheuser-Busch and Goose Island Brewhouse Philadelphia.
The 5.2% ABV brew features notes of grapefruit, lemon and orange.
The beer is available at over 10 taps at the Linc and at Goose Island in Fishtown.
