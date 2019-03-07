Business

Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale

Women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe began liquidation sales today.

Women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe is going out of business and began liquidation sales Thursday.

Thursday, Charlotte Russe's website showed that the online store had closed and going out of business sales had started at all stores.

There are a number of locations in the Philadelphia region.

The business' online store has already closed. All in-store sales are final.

The San Diego-based fashion chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, outlining plans to close 94 stores. But now, the company says it's closing all 500 locations nationwide.

Charlotte Russe employs more than 8,700 people.

