Haegele's Bakery in Tacony celebrates Fat Tuesday with Fastnachts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fat Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Christian season of Lent, and that means it's the final day for Fastnacht doughnuts at Haegele's Bakery in Tacony.

The German bakery sells the special treat only two days a year, and this year Tuesday is the last day.

Their Fastnacht doughnut is a butter-sponge donut. The bakery calls them a labor of love.

They involve a two-part dough with each doughnut hand-rolled and hand-cut with heavy cream in the dough itself.

Each doughnut is finished with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar.

Haegele's opens early for the occasion and owners expect a crowd.
