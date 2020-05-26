Business

Pizza Hut giving 2020 grads half a million free pizzas

Pizza Hut is congratulating 2020 graduates with one of the best gifts - free pizza!

Grads should go to pizzahut.com/gradparty and sign up for a Hut Rewards account. From there, they can receive one free medium size one-topping pizza.

Pizza Hut is pairing up with America's dairy farmers to giveaway 500,000 pizzas.



The offer ends on Thursday night but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.
