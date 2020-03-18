Several stores adjust hours to accommodate shopping seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Many stores are making adjustments to help accommodate older shoppers amid the current coronavirus pandemic.Starting on Wednesday, all Whole Foods stores will serve customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the public.The age bracket is considered among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.The special hour allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, as they would be inside the store before any other customers.The exact store hours depend on location.Giant has also modified its hours starting on Thursday.All Giant stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. allowing teams more time to sanitize, stock shelves, and unload deliveries.The first hour of operation, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., would be reserved for customers 60 and up.This will allow customers in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which enables social distancing.Giant says although team members will not request ID for entry, the company asks its customers to please respect the purpose of the early opening and to do the right thing for your neighbors.Target, Stop and Shop, and Dollar General are among other stores that have made adjustments to help at-risk shoppers.