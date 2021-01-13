Business

Girl Scouts partner with Grubhub for contact-free pickup, cookie delivery orders

By Danielle Scruggs
The Girl Scouts are teaming up with Grubhub to keep cookie sales going during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations says the collaboration will help them ensure cookies are delivered safely and socially distant.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, online cookie ordering will be available nationwide. Consumers who don't know a Girl Scout will still have an opportunity to purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to their homes or organization of their choice.

According to a news release, in select markets, with additional markets added throughout cookie season, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or via the Grubhub app. At that point, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory and more using Grubhub's back-end technology.

"We're proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place," said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty. "This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them-how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don't go according to plan. The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls' leadership skills and help them become successful in life."

Proceeds will benefit the troop and council, while providing another innovative way to safely run the program virtually.

Visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts to find out if and when contact-free delivery from Grubhub is available in your area.
