WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Business
GNC plans to close up to 900 stores; nearly half in mall locations
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
wpvi
GNC says it's planning to close up to 900 stores.
The Pittsburgh-based health and wellness chain says that nearly half of the closures will happen in mall locations.
Nearly 200 stores have already been shut down so far this year.
GNC currently has 4,100 locations nationwide.
Charming Charlie files for bankruptcy
The Houston-based jewelry and accessory retailer, known for its colorful accessories, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
business
business
store closing
u.s. & world
finance
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges again dismissed against engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck
Driver sought after street racing crash in South Philly located
Police officer involved in crash in Port Richmond
AccuWeather: Spotty showers, not as humid today
Severe weather knocks out power across Burlington County
Police investigate reported abduction of teen in Philadelphia
2 arrested after deadly dispute and hit-and-run in Delaware
Show More
Sylvester Stallone working on new 'Rocky' film, TV prequel
Man, 21, shot multiple times in Wynnefield
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Deputy shoots and kills K9 during pursuit with suspect
More TOP STORIES News