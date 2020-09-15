Several malls in Philadelphia region, including King of Prussia, to be closed on Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several local malls have announced they'll be closed this Thanksgiving.
PREIT-owned malls say they're closing on the holiday to give retail workers and management teams a chance to spend it with their families.
The following malls in the Philadelphia region will be affected:
-Moorestown Mall
-Exton Square Mall
-Cumberland Mall - (Vineland nj)
-Plymouth Meeting Mall
-Springfield Mall (Delco)
-Willow Grove Park
-Cherry Hill Mall
-Fashion District Philadelphia
The King of Prussia Mall, who is owned by Simon Properties, say it will also close all of its properties for the holiday.
The holiday closure also impacts the Gloucester Premium Outlets, Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Montgomery Mall, Oxford Valley Mall and others.
"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," CEO David Simon said in a press release.
Simon says its properties will be open to shoppers on Black Friday.
You can find a list of Simon properties on the company's website.
