CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- With prom season around the corner a local salon is trying to lift the financial burden from the big night by helping out young women in need.The Mora Salon in Cherry Hill, New Jersey hosted a prom dress giveaway Sunday night.Hundreds of girls were invited to "say yes to the prom dress."The salon had more than 600 dresses available to choose from.There were also shoes and accessories.