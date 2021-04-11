NJ shore businesses hope busy spring leads to lucrative summer

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Decent weather has been drawing crowds back to the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey.Businesses look to rebound from a difficult season in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic."Easter weekend was extremely busy. It was almost like July fourth weekend. Very crowded," said Shane Mack, assistant manager at Goodies Gone Wild, a gourmet grocery shop. "This year, we're hoping with all the vaccines and people wanting to get back out that it'll be a great season."William Moffitt, whose family owns Del's Grill on the boardwalk, said, "People are trying to get out of the house...because they've been stuck inside for the past few months. I think everyone's looking to get out, and everyone wants to come down here and have a good time."On Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation providing $35 million in federal funds to small restaurants and bars in New Jersey.Eateries with 50 or fewer employees are eligible.Dino Tridente, manager at Litterer's Food Court, says any assistance could be a big help."We got some help last year, but it was still a disaster," said Tridente. "I mean, it's expensive to run a business on the boardwalk, and you have a short season. So any kind of help the government would provide would be great."Restaurants in New Jersey can currently seat people inside at 50% capacity.Murphy said it's possible that capacity limits could loosen even more by the summer, but that depends on case numbers and hospitalizations.