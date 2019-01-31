BUSINESS

Only one gas station in Ocean City for the upcoming busy season

Only one gas station in Ocean City for the upcoming busy season. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 31, 2019.

Every summer, Ocean City is packed with visitors, and in a few months and this year, they'll all have to use one gas station.

The only place to fill up is the Sunoco at 34th Street and West Avenue.

All other stations have closed, sold, or been demolished.

Don Weisenthal owns a repair shop that's been in town for 50 years.

He's leaving 9th and West Avenue when his lease expires in April because a major bank purchased the land.

The gas station on the property stopped operating in December.

"It's just going to be a rude awakening. People have come down here for years and all of a sudden they look at 9th Street and there are no more gas stations. It's like wow what happened? What did we miss this winter?" said Weisenthal.

Of course, there are still gas stations on the mainland including Super Wawa in Somers Point.

All of those places will, undoubtedly will see increased business in the coming months.
