Overheard at Tredici with David L. Cohen

Tredici -- David L. Cohen defines innovation as "reinventing the future."The phrase is also an apt description of the man himself. In his more than three decades in politics, business, academia and the civic arena, David has earned unparalleled renown as an indispensable political advisor, a titan of business and a civic visionary. A kingmaker's kingmaker and a connector without equal, David is the ingenious architect of virtually everything (other than buildings) vital about Philadelphia today and everything that will be vital tomorrow.Ajay and David sit down to talk about David's insights around equity, equality, opportunity and the role of business in finding a lasting end to poverty.1:28 - David's definition of leadership2:19 - Equity: The most important thing3:29 - Equality: A dangerous word5:31 - How did David's career develop?5:54 - The biggest mistake young people make when planning their careers6:55 - David's thoughts on his number one skill as a leader9:45 - David and Ajay discuss Philadelphia's Tale of Two Cities13:38 - Political Will vs. Political Process - How does the city improve vacant lots?14:30 - David's thoughts on the building trade unions' rolls in development, or the lack of it15:30 - David's blunt assessment on how Philadelphia City Government makes it hard to attract new business16:32 - The solution to poverty17:30 - Why Ed Rendell was the best mayor in Philadelphia history18:58 - How do you pitch Philadelphia to the world as a bio-tech hub (we already are)20:32 - David names the one man who is responsible for bringing bio-tech businesses to Philadelphia, just because they want to be near him