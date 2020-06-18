Philadelphia releases green phase plans; barbers, salons may open sooner

They have unveiled the city's strategy to move to the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf's reopening plan called Reopening with Care.
"I'm excited to see the progress Philadelphia has made against this epidemic. But we will be cautious on how we reopen. Philadelphia is uniquely at risk, as the most densely populated county in the state, with the highest number of cases and deaths from COVID. We don't want to see a second wave of this epidemic. We will be more careful and will be more restrictive than the Commonwealth in what activities are allowed and how they can operate," Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.
If the city continues to see the decline in cases, Farley said some activities may be permitted to resume in the yellow phase beginning Friday, June 26. These activities include: residential swimming pools and private swim clubs, zoos (outside only), personal services such as salons, barbers, and spas, and small indoor social and religious gatherings up to 25 people.
The earliest date the city expects to go to the green phase is Friday, July 3, Farley said.
The Department of Public Health is using metrics such as presence of virus and reproductive rate of virus to assess progress and will use these targets to determine when Philadelphia can safely enter the green phase.
The following activities would be allowed in the green phase should Philadelphia continue to meet its targets: outdoor group recreational and sports activities for youth and adults, gyms and indoor exercise class, schools and colleges, libraries and museums, indoor shopping malls, outdoor performances and small outdoor events up to 50 people, and restaurants with indoor seating (with occupancy restrictions).
Officials said reopening guidance for the businesses will be released by the health department next week.
"Green does not mean every activity is allowed," Farley said.
The health commissioner noted a number of businesses and activities that would not restart immediately once the green phase begins. These activities involve crowds, people in close proximity, high risk activities (such as eating, drinking, singing), or vulnerable populations.
The following activities will be allowed to restart subsequently and on different dates, based on the risk presented by each activity and the status of the epidemic: casinos, restaurants and bars with indoor seating (no occupancy restrictions), large outdoor events (more than 50 people), theaters and indoor events, in-person conventions/conferences, large indoor social and religious gatherings (more than 25 people), and senior services involving gatherings (such as adult daycares).