Ready.Set.Philly!:Officials, Chamber of Commerce plan to revitalize city businesses

Mayor Jim Kenney along with other city leaders unveiled a newly created initiative called Ready.Set.Philly!, with hopes of promoting the safe return to Philadelphia for both work and play.
According to officials, "Ready.Set.Philly! is a collaborative initiative with the City, The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and a broad and diverse coalition of employers and organizations working together to provide reliable information and direction to encourage, support and promote the safe return to Philadelphia for work and play. This 12-month endeavor will harness the collective resources, knowledge and can-do spirit of Philadelphia to move the City from crisis to progress and reset the City for success."
"If workers don't return to the City to live, work, and play, it will change Philadelphia's culture, economy and the futures of our citizens locally and regionally. And Philadelphia needs a shot in the arm! Literally and figuratively. As more people become vaccinated, we'll be able to move toward safely going back to offices, restaurants, shops, museums, lecture halls, and all the places and things that make Philly attractive to visitors and residents. Moving from crisis to success requires coordinated collaboration, unified strategy, consistent, accurate, and reliable information, resources, and direction."
There were signs of hope on Tuesday when the Marathon Grill at 16th and Sansom streets reopened in Center City for the first time since May. It's the anchor of a block shut-off for outdoor dining.
The Center City District said the reopening of Marathon shows the neighborhood is trending in the right direction, but there's still a long way to go.
A year ago, Center City's restaurant industry employed nearly 52,000 people. That number was about 29,000 as of February 2021.
"Now, our next goal, of course, is to get our office buildings open fully, safely, so we can get more people in the city," said Philadelphia Councilmember At-Large Allan Domb, who's also a real estate developer.
However, also on Tuesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced the city will not follow the rest of the state in adopting relaxed restrictions on April 4.
Last week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced expanded business and event capacity limits, and the lifting of a long-standing coronavirus restrictions on bar service.
Starting April 4, patrons in Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, can be seated at the bar and get alcohol service without the purchase of food; gyms, malls and casinos will also be allowed to increase capacity to 75%.
But it will be a different story in Philly. Farley said that beginning April 4, the city will allow the maximum capacity of outdoor catered events to expand to 250 people, with some restrictions. The Department of Public Health strongly encourages people over the age of 65 to be fully vaccinated before attending one of these events.
Philadelphia will also allow food to be served at business meetings beginning April 4.
Throughout April, Farley said he will review the local trends in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to gauge if it is safe to further loosen restrictions and come closer in line with the state's guidance. If that happens, the city will announce the changes before April 30, so businesses can plan for the updated guidance.
Commerce Director Michael Rashid, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Chair Susan Jacobson, former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Property Trust Bill Hankowsky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brandywine Realty Trust Jerry Sweeney and Chief Administrative Officer of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau Angela Val are among the city leaders were also part of the morning announcement.
More Details: https://readysetphilly.com/about