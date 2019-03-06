Business

SEPTA police officers on strike after talks break down

EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA police officers on strike after talks break down. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on March 6, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers responsible for patrolling stations and vehicles of Philadelphia's main transit system have gone on strike.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said members of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 went on strike Wednesday afternoon.



SEPTA, the nation's sixth-largest transportation system in terms of ridership, operates Philadelphia-area busses, subways, commuter and light rails and trolleys.

SEPTA and the police union, which represents 178 officers, had been negotiating on a new contract to replace an agreement that expired a year ago.

Union leaders say supervisors continue to receive raises while officers' pay remains stagnant. Union leaders say in the last few years it's caused 50 officers to leave their post for better-paying jobs.

SEPTA officials say Philadelphia police and other departments have been notified about this possible strike. Supervisors directly above SEPTA officers would also step in to work 12-hour shifts in order to patrol and monitor the stations.

SEPTA train, bus and trolley service will not be impacted.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphia newssepta
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homeless veteran, woman behind GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Body removed from overturned vehicle found in field near school
Teen saves money for two years to buy friend a wheelchair
School bus accident under investigation in Bensalem
Missing Uber driver from Willingboro found dead inside vehicle
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on freeway
Show More
Registered sex offender accused of sneaking onto school bus
Kohl's teams up with Planet Fitness for shared locations
EXCLUSIVE: Philly attorney shot in botched robbery
Drivers Say: Potholes? More Like Craters!
N.J. teacher accused of using racial slur toward students
More TOP STORIES News