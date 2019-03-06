SEPTA police officers on strike after talks break down

@SEPTA Transit Police on STRIKE effective immediately. More on @6abc at 4 pic.twitter.com/xBHoLes8zO — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) March 6, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers responsible for patrolling stations and vehicles of Philadelphia's main transit system have gone on strike.The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said members of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 went on strike Wednesday afternoon.SEPTA, the nation's sixth-largest transportation system in terms of ridership, operates Philadelphia-area busses, subways, commuter and light rails and trolleys.SEPTA and the police union, which represents 178 officers, had been negotiating on a new contract to replace an agreement that expired a year ago.Union leaders say supervisors continue to receive raises while officers' pay remains stagnant. Union leaders say in the last few years it's caused 50 officers to leave their post for better-paying jobs.SEPTA officials say Philadelphia police and other departments have been notified about this possible strike. Supervisors directly above SEPTA officers would also step in to work 12-hour shifts in order to patrol and monitor the stations.SEPTA train, bus and trolley service will not be impacted.