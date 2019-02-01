Super Bowl Monday could cost companies half a billion in lost work productivity

You may see a few less co-workers when you go to work on Monday after the Super Bowl.Estimates from the research firm Captivate Office Pulse say that the day after the big game is expected to cost companies nearly half a billion dollars in lost work productivity.It found five percent of professionals plan to take Monday off and another three percent expect to be late to work.Twelve percent admitted they expect to be hungover after the Super Bowl, while others said they would just be "extra tired."-----