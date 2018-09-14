U.S. & WORLD

Target hiring 120,000 for holiday season

Target hiring 120,000 holiday workers.

Target is hiring for the holidays.

The retailer is looking to fill approximately 120,000 positions at their 1,839 stores through the busy shopping season. That's a 20 percent increase from last year.

They are also hiring 7,500 seasonal team members at their distribution and fulfillment centers to replenish product to stores and fulfill online orders.

As of Sept. 16, Target offers a minimum hourly wage beginning at $12 an hour for all team members, including seasonal hires.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 14., from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at every Target store, the company will hold its third annual seasonal hiring event. Candidates can stop in to meet with store leaders and interview on the spot with the chance to receive a job offer. Target says those interested in learning more about a distribution center role can reach out to their local distribution center with questions.

Anyone interested in these positions can apply now at TargetSeasonalJobs.com.

More News