Top 6: Beer Gardens in Philadelphia area (Part 2)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's nothing like sipping on a cold one when the weather is just right. That's where beer gardens come in and we have so many favorites to choose from. Check out the second half of the Top 6 Beer Gardens in the area!

Old City Beer Garden is like a casual backyard cookout with burgers, hot dogs, and vegan options too. There are 20 different types of beer, seltzer, cider, and a mystery beer bucket to choose from! The thing that stood out for me though, were the games! They let me play corn hole and giant beer pong! Who doesn't love a little friendly competition?

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier is set up with contactless ordering in a gorgeous open-air venue right on the waterfront. They have wine on tap, slushies, loaded BBQ hotdogs, a giant black pepper rubbed brisket sandwich that you'll probably have to split, and some lighter options like the shrimp noodle lettuce wraps...I loved those.

At Wissahickon Brewing Company in East Falls, it's a family affair. Tim Gill and his family run this brewery, and in just a few minutes, I felt like part of the fam...and an employee too. They had me working behind the slushie counter. In house, they have 15 different types of brewed beers, and also ciders and seltzers on site for you to try. There's a different food truck here every day of the week and luckily for me I showed up on Taco Tuesday for Burrito Feliz!

