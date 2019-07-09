Business

'Water Bar' charging $25 for bottles of water

WASHINGTON D.C. (WPVI) -- A bar in Washington D.C. is getting a lot of attention for its super pricey menu.

Though it's not unheard of for some watering holes to charge $25 a drink, this particular bar is actually charging that much for water.

Yes, Water Bar D.C. sells nothing but H2O.

The menu includes more than 40 options, both "domestic and imported," such as the $22 bottle of Australian Blvd or the $25 Andes Mountain water from Chile.

There are also fruit and veggie infusions for your high-end hydration pleasure.

As one might imagine, the new bar has been met with mixed reaction, with some refusing to believe the bar which is available for private parties is real.

Others are calling the idea of a sober social club "refreshing."
