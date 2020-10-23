wawa

PHILLY PHILLY: Wawa, Eagles renew partnership for 5 more seasons

By and Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In what could be dubbed a match made in Philly, Wawa has renewed its partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This means Wawa will remain the "Official Hoagie of the Philadelphia Eagles" for five more seasons.

As part of the multi-year agreement announced Friday, Wawa and the Eagles will team up on season-long promotions.

For example, customers who order Wawa hoagies will receive them in Eagles-themed wraps throughout the season.

Wawa guests will also get the opportunity to win Eagles tickets, autographed merchandise and unique experiences.

"Philly will always be our hometown, and we are deeply committed to serving communities in and around the city," said Chris Gheysens, President & CEO of Wawa, Inc. "We have always felt a special connection with the Philadelphia Eagles since we not only share many of the same fans, but share cultures based on teamwork and delighting our customers."

For the past three years, Wawa has also been a partner of the Eagles Autism Challenge by sponsoring the Junior (10-mile), Shorti (30- mile) and Classic (50-mile) bike ride with funds raised benefitting research and support for families impacted by autism.
