Wawa building first-ever drive-thru only store in Falls Township, Pennsylvania

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Wawa announces its plan to build the first-ever drive-thru only store in Falls Township, Pennsylvania.

The company plans to build the store at the intersection of West Trenton and Pine Grove Roads in Bucks County.

"Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive thru format, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle," said Terri Micklin, Director of Construction, Wawa. "It is critical to provide new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service."

Customers will be able to order Wawa's most popular items without ever leaving their cars. Curbside delivery will be offered, as well.

Construction is set to being in late August and a targeted opening date is set for December 2020.

Two weeks ago, Wawa announced it's adding a drive-thru to a store under construction in Westampton, New Jersey.
