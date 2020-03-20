Business

Wawa makes changes to self-service, hours amid coronavirus outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is making changes in response to the coronavirus emergency.

These changes go into effect Friday morning.

Wawa is temporarily adjusting self-service coffee. If you are looking for coffee, a Wawa associate will now serve the coffee to you.

All other self-service drinks, including fountain beverages, Icees, cappuccinos, and iced coffee, are temporarily suspended.

Wawa will individually bag all bakery products for customers.

Wawa stores will close between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. for additional cleaning, sanitation and stocking.

"Wawa remains committed to delivering our purpose of fulfilling lives every day and will continue to monitor the way we operate and make adjustments as needed," the company said.

