West Philadelphia ShopRite closes, cites soda tax

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Philadelphia neighborhood is losing one of its grocery stores Thursday.

The owner of the ShopRite on the 6700 block of Haverford Avenue said back in January that he would be closing the location.

Jeff Brown claims the city's sweetened beverage tax is forcing the store to close, because his business is off by 23 percent.

The mayor's office disputes that claim.

When we talked to customers a few weeks ago, they told Action News the move leaves them without a convenient place to shop.
