Camden County Police Department revises the use of force policy

The Camden County Police Department has revised its use of force policy which limits the use of force to a narrow list of situations.The policy says officers may only use force that is objectively reasonable, necessary, and as a last resort.It also gives department employees the duty to stop and report improper force.Under the new policy officers may not use or threaten to use force based on bias against the person's race, religion, or gender.Force is also not allowed to resolve a situation more quickly or to prevent a person from resisting.