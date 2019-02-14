Camden County police officer strikes and kills teenage girl

Authorities are investigating after a Camden County officer driving a police cruiser struck and killed a teenage girl.It happened at East State and Harrison Avenue around 10 p.m. in Camden.Action News spoke to a family member Thursday who tells us, the victim was 17 years old. She was crossing the street Wednesday night after leaving a friend's house when she was struck."There was a loud noise, it sounded like the car skidded and then boom," said Andrea Person of Camden.Person was in her Camden home when she heard the terrible impact."I came outside, there was a person in the street and cops came from everywhere, everywhere," she said.The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.The investigation has been turned over to the Camden County Prosecutor's office.Sources say the officer had been responding to a call in the city and had lights and sirens on.There are surveillance cameras nearby, and investigators are reviewing footage, but it's unclear what if anything was captured on video.As for people who work and live in the area, they say this tragedy is just the latest accident at a dangerous crossing."People fly up and down the street. They come out of there. Its been a million accidents right here, all the time," added Person.Bill Hargrove said, "We need a traffic light at this corner. An influx of traffic, people coming and going. Camden is getting busier and this corner has outgrown a stop sign."The officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.-----