Camden County teacher accused of sex assault

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Camden County teacher is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a female student.65-year-old Chester Ingraham, a 6th grade social studies teacher at Ann Mullen Middle School, is accused of sexually assaulting the student who is under the age of 13. He has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.Meghan Crowne of Sicklerville has a daughter in 7th grade at the school."You trust these teachers with your children and you are always so afraid and you tell them not to talk to strangers. You tell them to respect their elders and their teachers and then you hear something like this," Crowne said.Police are releasing few details about the case.School district officials say they contacted authorities when they learned of the allegation.In a statement they say, "The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom, suspended, and order to remain off school grounds."No one answered the door at Ingraham's home Monday, but Action News did reach him by phone.Ingraham said he could not comment on the charges and referred us to his lawyer.Haddonfield attorney Bob Agre confirmed that Ingraham is on administrative leave with pay following the charges and that the incident is alleged to have taken place at the school."From what I know he was nice. I never heard anything bad about him, but I think also I don't know what the whole story was and I think the story needs to put into context," former Mullen School student said.The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says the investigation is continuing.Ingraham's wife is a longtime teacher in the district who was named Teacher of the Year in December.