New Jersey AG's Office investigating after man dies while fleeing officers

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Attorney's General's Office is investigating after a driver died while fleeing police officers in South Jersey on Saturday night.Investigators say officers with the Camden County Police Department attempted to stop a 26-year-old man driving a Dodge Charger around 7:30 p.m. near Whiteman Avenue and Louis Street. That's when the driver reportedly took off and crashed a short time later.After crashing, the man then allegedly ran up an embankment on foot up and entered I-676 near Pine Street where he was struck and killed by another driver, according to the attorney general's office.The man has not been identified. It's still unclear why he was initially stopped by officers."The investigation is being conducted pursuant to a law enacted in January 2019, P.L.2019, c.1, which requires that the Attorney General's Office conduct investigations of a person's death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer's official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," said the attorney general's office in a statement.