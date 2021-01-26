Camden families anticipate school closures amid district restructuring

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Families in the Camden School District are anticipating a major restructuring announcement Tuesday from the superintendent.Parents and students gathered outside Wiggins College Preparatory Lab School on Monday over concerns it will close.Camden Schools Superintendent Katrina McCombs said in a statement that closures are necessary as many of the older buildings are in poor condition while the district has space available in new facilities.Parents like Maria Montero don't buy the explanation."Show me where you came here and you walked around the school and this school was falling apart. Then you're wrong if you took that money they gave you and you gave it to schools that are already standing. If you think this school is so messed up, why don't you come and fix this?" Montero said.Sharp Elementary, Yorkship Elementary and Cooper's Poynt School could also be on the closure list."Our students in Camden are entitled to the best facilities, education, and support. It is my mission as Superintendent to place students in schools that give them the best opportunity to succeed.Over the course of 6-months, my team and I have gathered feedback from over 500 residents, including parents, educators, and faith leaders. The input we received will inform our final plan. I can share that the plan will include some school closures, as many of our older buildings are in very poor condition while we have space available in our newer district facilities.Tomorrow, when I share the specific details of the plan and how we will support families, the Camden City School District will take another step toward fulfilling our promise of Putting Students First."