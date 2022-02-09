fire

Firefighters battle multi-alarm warehouse fire along Camden Waterfront

Arriving firefighters found heavy flames showing from a large warehouse.
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An out-of-control multi-alarm warehouse fire is burning along the Camden Waterfront in South Jersey.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Jefferson Street in Camden.

They called for a second alarm.

A Sky6 camera showed smoke billowing from the building.

Crews are dousing water on the flames to try to get the fire under control.

MAFCO Worldwide operates the building. The company bills itself as "the world's leading manufacturer of natural licorice products and licorice extracts."

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
