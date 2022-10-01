Cantina Dos Segundos, La Llorana Cantina Mexicana highlight FYI Philly's best margaritas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We rounded up some of the city's finest margaritas, from South Philly to Northern Liberties and more.
Our journey stops at five local spots known for their cocktails and we have more than 15 drinks on our menu featuring agave spirits.
Cantina Dos Segundos | Facebook | Instagram
931 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
La Llorana Cantina Mexicana | Facebook | Instagram
1551 West Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Las Bugambilias | Facebook | Instagram
15 South 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Los Sarapes | Facebook | Instagram
1101 Horsham Road, Ambler PA 19002
La Calaca Feliz | Facebook | Instagram
2321 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130