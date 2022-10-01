Cantina Dos Segundos, La Llorana Cantina Mexicana highlight FYI Philly's best margaritas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We rounded up some of the city's finest margaritas, from South Philly to Northern Liberties and more.

Our journey stops at five local spots known for their cocktails and we have more than 15 drinks on our menu featuring agave spirits.

Cantina Dos Segundos | Facebook | Instagram

931 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

La Llorana Cantina Mexicana | Facebook | Instagram

1551 West Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Las Bugambilias | Facebook | Instagram

15 South 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Los Sarapes | Facebook | Instagram

1101 Horsham Road, Ambler PA 19002

La Calaca Feliz | Facebook | Instagram

2321 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130