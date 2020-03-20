Society

Music teacher posts daily sing-a-longs hoping to spread joy

CAPE MAY COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Cape May County music teacher is using her immense talent to spread a little joy during these uncertain times with what's being called a daily jam session.

We have a soft spot for the song Miss Brinley Edwards chose for her first sing-a-long video.

Miss Edwards performs "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, the hit movie from 6abc's parent company, Disney.

The superintendent of the Lower Township Elementary School District says this is her first year as a full-time teacher, right out of college.

If you want to watch this video again or put in a request for Miss Edwards' next song, head to Carl T. Mitnick Elementary School's Facebook page.
