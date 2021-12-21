Thieves make away with cash, valuables from unlocked vehicles in Upper Chichester Township

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Chichester, Delaware County are searching for suspects behind a string of overnight car break-ins.At least 12 break-ins were reported on Sunday between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.Officials say one victim was able to get a video of the thieves stealing presents along the way.Surveillance images show two men casually going from vehicle to vehicle, checking to see if anyone left their car doors unlocked.Upper Chichester Detective Christopher Jones says they found plenty."Change, cash, valuables. Christmas presents at this time of year were taken," said Jones.Sources confirmed with Action News at least two vehicles were loaded with Christmas gifts.Kevin, who asked to remain anonymous, says his wife had spent $730 on presents for their kids Saturday and the plan was to bring them inside while the children were sleeping.John Millican, a few blocks away, was luckier. His daughter's car was broken into and ransacked, but there was nothing of value inside."We get lax and leave our cars unlocked, and this is kind of a wake-up call," Millican said.Jones believes every vehicle targeted was in fact unlocked."The biggest thing is if you just lock your door, nine out of 10 times they move onto the next one," said Jones.Police told Action News one person left their keys inside their vehicle. That vehicle is now among the items stolen.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Upper Chichester police.