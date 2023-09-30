Man dead after car crash in Philadelphia ends with shooting

Police say a 24-year-old man was driving a car when he struck another vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a car crash that turned into a deadly shooting on Friday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of Emerald Street in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Police say a 24-year-old man was driving a car when he struck another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle then got out and shot the 24-year-old twice in the back.

Authorities say the victim then struck another parked vehicle before getting out of his car and running up the street.

The man then collapsed on the roadway. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered in this incident.