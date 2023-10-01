Caught on video: Man purposely crashes car into Warren County police department

INDEPENDENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An intense car crash was caught on camera in northern New Jersey.
A man faces life in prison on Saturday night for terrorism charges after authorities say he purposely drove into a police department.
The crash happened last week in Independence Township, Warren County.
Police say just minutes before the incident, John Hargreaves drove into the garage door of a home in Liberty Township.
There is no word on the suspect's motive yet.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the collision.