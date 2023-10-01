WATCH LIVE

Caught on video: Man purposely crashes car into Warren County police department

The crash happened last week in Independence Township, Warren County.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, October 1, 2023 3:05AM
INDEPENDENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An intense car crash was caught on camera in northern New Jersey.

A man faces life in prison on Saturday night for terrorism charges after authorities say he purposely drove into a police department.

The crash happened last week in Independence Township, Warren County.

Police say just minutes before the incident, John Hargreaves drove into the garage door of a home in Liberty Township.

There is no word on the suspect's motive yet.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the collision.

